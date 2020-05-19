Moving forward: Kim Chiu turns viral ‘Bawal Lumabas’ gaffe into a song

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Kim Chiu proved to be a good sport and hurdled online criticisms, flak and adversity by turning her viral “Bawal Lumabas” gaffe into a new single.

The actress released the track based on music arranger DJ Squammy’s beat via her Youtube channel on Monday.

Kim’s recent statement on the shutdown of her home network ABS-CBN due to an expired legislative franchise was mocked and ridiculed by netizens.

Kim’s statement: Sa classroom may batas, bawal lumabas, oh bawal lumabas. Pero ‘pag sinabi, ‘pag nag-comply ka na bawal na lumabas pero may ginawa ka sa pinagbabawal nila, inayos mo ‘yong law ng classroom niyo at sinumbit mo ulit ay pwede na pala ikaw lumabas.

The actress herself admitted she found her statement confusing – and even found it funny.

“Ako din, honestly, natawa din ako. Sabi ko shocks, hindi ko naintindihan pala yung sinabi ko,” she said.

(I honestly found it funny too. I also did not understand what I said.)

Upon the release of her vlog, the actress became the top trending topic on Twitter anew with the hashtag “We Stan Kim Chiu.”

Also featured in her vlog was a “Bawal Lumabas” music video which included clips of the actress at home, during relief operations and even dancers from video-sharing app TikTok.

While she admitted feeling down over the backlash from her statement, Kim said she has chosen not to dwell on it and move forward instead.

“I was really down the past few days… But of course, pag may problema, hindi mo dapat tinatambayan, doon tayo dapat sa option na move forward,” Kim said.

(I was really down the past few days… But if you have a problem, you should not dwell on it. We should choose to move forward.)

Kim added she had to take a break from social media and her phone “to keep” her “sanity.”

“Thank you so much, dahil sa inyo, naging trending yung pangalan ko. At least napasaya kayo,” she further said.

(Thank you so much, because of you, my name became a trending topic. At least I made you happy.)

GSG