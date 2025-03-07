Blackpink’s Jennie steps out on her own with debut solo album, ‘Ruby’

NEW YORK — She was the first to go “SOLO.”

Seven years ago, global pop phenomenon Jennie became the first member of the K-pop group Blackpink to release solo music.

On Friday, she becomes the latest to drop a debut solo studio album, the English-language “Ruby.” It’s a kaleidoscope of different sounds for Jennie, full of incongruous, polished pleasures.

“SOLO,” her debut single, was a product of its time – nostalgic EDM-pop with pitched up whistle effects and simple, declarative lyrics. “I’m goin’ solo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo,” she repeated on the chorus. You had to believe her: She wasn’t leaving her band, but a lackluster relationship, an ex so innocuous they’re barely a player in the song. “This time I’m only lookin’ at me, myself and I,” she sang, “I’ma do it on my own now.” A lot has changed in the time since, but the core of her and her band’s sonic messaging — self-empowerment above all else — hasn’t wavered.

On “Ruby,” it’s strongest on the singles “Mantra,” where Jennie cheerleads in a chant-along chorus: “Pretty girls don’t do drama ‘less we wanna / it’ll be depending on the day” atop brassy production perfect for primetime commercial placement. Or “ExtraL” with the innovative Doechii, whose acicular raps give additional weight to “Yeah, we lappin’ the men,” a line delivered with laughter.

But it isn’t all assertions of autonomy. On the languid “Love Hangover” with Dominic Fike, she’s falling into destructive patterns with an undeserving partner; in a falsetto, her chameleonic vocal performance is so convincing, the recording almost doesn’t even sound like Jennie. Or maybe it just doesn’t sound like the Jennie fans have grown to known?

Across “Ruby,” don’t expect cuts that would make a Blackpink record. Prior to “Ruby,” Jennie had only worked with one producer — Teddy Park, a man synonymous with her girl group hits. This time around, she worked with an eclectic team ranging from Diplo to El Guincho — new voices to explore different facets of her personality. It’s ambitious and glossy, moving from an acoustic ballad here (“Twin”), virtuosic rapping there (“Zen”), to familiar beats on (“With the IE (Way Up)” and “Start A War”). And it pays off.

Jennie tries her best Rihanna phrasing on the SZA-channeling “Start A War,” and maybe spends too much time with robust collaborations — Childish Gambino and Kali Uchis on the nostalgic R&B of “Damn Right,” Dua Lipa on “Handlebars” that launches straight into the chorus — perfect for TikTok.

In whole, Jennie’s “Ruby” is a solid re-introduction to the Blackpink superstar. The songs are strong and diverse and nostalgic — but maybe not wholly distinctive. It is still a reason to be excited for her future solo work.