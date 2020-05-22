Public cooperative so far on third day of MECQ in Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It has been generally peaceful so far on the third day of the implementation of the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) in Talisay City, Cebu.

Police Major Gerard Ace Pelare, chief of Talisay City Police, said that there were a few adjustments on the regulations as some businesses have reopened, but some enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) rules such as the curfew and one-entrance-and-exit policy remained, which has helped people be more organized.

Talisay City downgraded to MECQ on May 20, 2020.

“So there is not much difference from the previous ECQ as all other regulations remain… so far generally peaceful,” said Pelare.

If there were arrests made recently, Pelare said these were still more related to MECQ violations like curfew and not wearing of face masks. However, the number of these violators have decreased compared to when ECQ was still implemented.

Pelare is hoping the cooperation of the public in this city south of Cebu City will continue until the end of the pandemic.

He also encouraged the public to stay on alert with also guarding their own homes and to report those who are violating the regulations. /bmjo