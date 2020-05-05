Mandaue City logs 1 new COVID case for May 22

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — This is a welcome relief for Mandauehaonons.

Mandaue City has logged only one new case of the coronavirus disease 2019 this Friday, May 22, 2020.

The patient is a 38-year-old female resident of S. B. Cabahug Street in Barangay Ibabao-Estancia.

“The patient is undergoing strict home isolation as of the moment. DRRMO (Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office) is set to decontaminate the areas involved,” the Mandaue City Public Information Office (PIO) said in a Facebook post at about 6 p.m. today.

The new COVID-19 patient now brings the number of cases in the city to a total of 219 with 7 recoveries and 3 deaths. Of the city’s cases of infection, majority or a total of 185 came from the Mandaue City Jail. This consists of 184 Persons Deprived of Liberty and one jail personnel.

The PIO advisory said that two repeat swabs that were made on patients MC14 and MC18 still tested positive for COVID-19, which is an indication that they have not recovered from the disease.

On Thursday, May 21, the city recorded 19 cases of the infection of which 11 were jail inmates.

Thursday’s reported cases also included patients MC14 to MC18 who are all residents of Barangay Mantuyong.

The five, who were all asymptomatic, were already transferred to the city’s isolation facility located at the Mandaue City Central School compound Thursday night.

Prior to their admission at the facility, each of the five patients were made to undergo “a pre-admission clinical assessment with chest X-ray to get a baseline medical status.” They were also given a personal kit that consisted of toiletries, towel, pajama, pail and dipper, plastic plate, plastic utensils, and water glass. “The patients will stay in the quarantine facility until they are deemed recovered after testing negative of the virus,” the PIO advisory said./dbs