8 new COVID cases reported in Lapu on May 22

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | May 23,2020 - 06:42 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Eight new cases of the coronavirus disease were reported in Lapu-Lapu City on Friday, May 22, 2020.

Mayor Junard Chan said in a Facebook post that the new cases were discovered from ongoing contact tracing by the City Health Department.

“Kaning 8 ka additional, mao ni ang mga pamilya ug silingan sa mga indibidwal nga nag positibo pag miaging mga semana,” Chan said in a Facebook post Friday night.

(The eight new cases are family members and neighbors of individuals who tested positive for the virus in the past weeks.)

Chan said that the new COVID-19 cases came from Sta. Maria, Pusok – 5; Sacred Heart Village, Gun-ob – 1; Iba, Basak – 1; Locatha, Looc – 1.

With the addition of the eight new cases, Lapu-Lapu City now has a total of 77 confirmed cases of the infection.