Lapu-Lapu City logs 6 new COVID cases with 2 deaths on May 24

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | May 25,2020 - 08:26 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Lapu-Lapu City logged six new cases of the coronavirus disease on Sunday with two deaths.

This now brings to a total of 84 the confirmed cases of the infection in the city with 38 recoveries and five deaths, Mayor Junard Chan said in a Facebook post, Sunday night.

The new cases came from Sitio Sta. Maria, Barangay Pusok – 2; Sitio Lupa, Barangay Punta Engano – 1; Sitio Locatha, Barangay Looc – 1; Sitio Cadulang, Barangay Marigondon – 1; and Zone 1 in Barangay Buaya – 1.

The city’s most recent fatalities came from Barangays Buaya and Punta Engaño.

Meanwhile, Chan visited civilian residents of the Mactan Benito Ebuen Airbase on Sunday, May 24, 2020, with Pajo barangay officials for the distribution of 25 kilos of rice in the area.

The 25 kilos of rice represents the balance of the 50 kilos of rice which Chan promised to city residents to help them get through the ill effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Bisan ug adlaw nga Domingo mga kaigsoonan ko, nia ta nag trabaho kuyog sa mga frontliner nato sa Barangay Pajo.”

(Even if it’s a Sunday, we continue to render service with our frontliners from Barangay Pajo.)