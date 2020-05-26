22 Tango initiates AMUMA: Homegrown music emergency fund

22 Tango Music Group, formerly known as 22 Tango Records, is reaching out to its community to ask for help. Musicians and production professionals are deeply affected by the COVID-19 crisis due to the cancellation of shows and events, which are the lifeblood of the Cebu music scene. Without these activities, there would be no contemporary music industry that makes the collective culture of Cebu vibrant.

AMUMA: Homegrown Music Emergency Fund is an initiative to build financial resource through crowdfunding and patronage. Its main objectives are to provide financial assistance to artists so they can continue their music projects, and provide allowances to production staff.

There are three (3) ways to support AMUMA:

1. Make a donation through the AMUMA GoGetFunding Page.

2. Subscribe to 22 Tango Music Group’s Patreon.com account. Patreon is a platform that enables patrons to pledge a monthly subscription supporting all of 22 Tango Music Group’s homegrown music projects, ensuring a regular stream of funds to support our artists’ music production. We’ve set-up tiers or categories for patrons to choose from, namely:

a. Homegrown Advocate for $4

b. Homegrown Believer for $10

c. Homegrown Champion for $20

d. Homegrown Partner for $50

Each category has its own perks and rewards for the patron to enjoy.

3. Finally, for those who prefer to support the traditional way, you can do a deposit or direct- to-bank transfer donations. Bank details are as follows:

Chinabank 22 Tango Records Production 279 0985 611

22 Tango Music Group aims to make AMUMA: Homegrown Music Emergency Fund a sustainable resource so that it can further extend assistance to more artists who are not part of the 22 Tango Music Group roster. The value of the music community is one of the company’s core beliefs, and it is their advocacy to keep nurturing it.

Find out more about AMUMA: Homegrown Music Emergency Fund at www.22tangorecords.com.