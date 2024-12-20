Mandauehanons rally behind embattled Mayor Jonas Cortes

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – At least 300 members from different sectors in Mandaue City rallied behind dismissed mayor Jonas Cortes and asked the Comelec-Mandaue office to change its earlier decision to cancel Cortes’ Certificate of Candidacy for the midterm elections.

The sector members from men, women youth, seniors, LGBT+, PWD, transport, and homeowners, flocked to the Comelec-Mandaue to protest and show support for Cortes on Friday morning, Dec. 20.

They called for “justice” for Jonas Cortes and asked to let the electorate decide their leaders in the 2025 midterm elections.

They demanded the lifting of the cancellation and questioned the assertion in the decision that claimed no response had been submitted by Camp Cortes, despite evidence proving otherwise.

“Ilibkas ang ila’ng desisyun nga gikanselar ang Certificate of Candidacy ni Mayor Jonas Cortes. Kung ilibkas nila nga ang mayor mapadayun og lansar muundang mi pagrally, kung dili libkason na dili mi mohunong og rally,” said Nonoy Gererma, Urban Poor Association Overall Vice Chairman.

They also denied comments online that they were given money to hold the protest asserting that their actions were driven purely by their love and support for Jonas Cortes. They claimed that some even were not able to eat breakfast just to protest early.

The protest lasted for about two hours drawing at least 300 individuals.

“Anyway, peaceful ra man sad although walay permit pero we allowed them to air their side peaceful ra man sad,” Police Major Jovito Labra from the Mandaue City Police Office.

Meanwhile, Comelec-Mandaue Election Officer Atty. Annafleur Gujilde, explains that as a local office, their role is primarily messengerial, serving the orders or guidelines from the Comelec’s main office.

While Gujilde acknowledged the sentiments of the protesters, she clarified that the local Comelec office is not in a position to provide direct answers to their inquiries.

“Ang mga petition ifile na sa Comelec Manila, ang mga tubag sad sa petiton ipasang-at sad sa Manila. Kung patubagon, ang ila’ng answers ipadala ra sad na diretso didto so dili moagi sa amoa. So, ang role ra namo diri tig serve, kung dili mapadala through email sa Manila ipaagi nila sa amoa para maserve namo personally,” said Gujilde.

For Jonas Cortes, Gujilde said the decision was sent by Comelec Second Division to Cortes’ lawyer while the local office personally delivered the notification to the petitioner of the case, Atty. Ervin Estandarte as there was no email address attached.

The decision cancelling Cortes’ COC stemmed from a petition by lawyer Ervin Estandarte, who accused Cortes of serious misrepresentation in his Certificate of Candidacy (COC) by claiming eligibility for the office he sought. Cortes also marked “N/A” in sections requiring the disclosure of any legal cases against him. Estandarte argued that Cortes intentionally concealed his dismissal from service by the Ombudsman, of which he was informed just one day before submitting his COC, violating the affirmation that the information provided was true to the best of his knowledge.

Gujilde said that the printing of ballots is scheduled in January.

Jonas Cortes’ camp has announced that a motion for reconsideration will be filed personally with the Comelec En Banc on Friday, December 20.

