F&E Enterprises conferred with Best Distributor Award for Valvoline Asia Pacific in 2024

Last November 18 to 19, 2024, Valvoline Global under the umbrella of Aramco, held its Annual Distributor & Asia Conference in the 5-star Westin by Marriott Resort in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia with the theme, Breakthrough: Push your Limit. And as part of its tradition, Valvoline management recognizes its top performing distributors for its Asia Pacific Cluster.

With F&E Enterprises exceeding targets in 2024, thanks to the trust and support of the motoring public, resellers, fleet and industrial companies in Panay, Negros, Cebu, Bohol, Leyte, Samar and Palawan, Valvoline Global conferred the company with its most prestigious award: The Distributor of the Year for the Region in 2024, besting a number of distributors from 14 countries in Asia Pacific Region. Mr. Emmanuel Aguillon, CFO and Head of Sales and Operations of F&E Enterprises, Inc. received the award, and again, the customary champagne was popped on stage. Mr. Aguillon was joined by his managers Maria Chrezilda Alejan (JVP- Logistics), Benjamin Nino IV (JVP-General Sales), Dyn Rose Gicana (JVP-Field Sales) and Jonathan Besares (Resale Lubes Supervisor).

Along with this, F&E was bestowed with two other awards: Best in Passenger Car Motor Oil Performance and the Million Liter Club Member Award. It can be recalled that in 2022, F&E was also awarded Distributor of the Year in Phuket, Thailand, and in 2023, the Highest Volume Contributor of the Year in Zurich, Switzerland.

The elated Mr. Emmanuel Aguillon shared: “I am beyond grateful to my team and to our clientele who gave their trust and support to Valvoline. Being on top garnering the highest, most prestigious award does not only mean our efforts are paying off, it also means that Valvoline is able to sustain the engines where it is being used, and that is the reason why our customers keep coming back for more. On the other hand, these two other awards are a testimony of F&E’s drive to increase market share of Valvoline in the Visayas and Palawan. I commend my team especially in Sales and Technical for pulling this all together despite our territorial challenges.”

F&E Enterprises has also made ripples in the automotive industry by introducing Valvoline’s most innovative product to date: the Valvoline Restore & Protect. This product is the first and only motor oil that prevents future deposit formation and restores pistons to factory clean by removing up to 100% of engine-killing deposits. Valvoline Global continuously sets the bar in the lubricants market, with Aramco investing for its growth and market leadership.

Aramco, on the other hand, has just signed a four-year global partnership with FIFA. The Company becomes FIFA’s Major Worldwide Partner exclusive in the energy category, with sponsorship rights for multiple events including the highly-anticipated FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™. With Aramco and Valvoline now affiliated with the renowned Aston Martin Formula 1 Team and eventually with FIFA, there is no telling what other partnerships will be forged by these giants in the future.

For more questions on how to become an end user, partner or retailer of the World’s First Valvoline lubricants, please visit the website at www.fandegroup.com or visit F&E at the designated distribution outlet and look for our friendly branch head: ILOILO Headquarters – Sta. Rosa, Mandurriao, BACOLOD Headquarters – Old Airport, Singcang, NEGROS ORIENTAL – Maslog, Sibulan, CEBU Headquarters – Langtad, Naga City, PALAWAN – National Highway, Puerto Princesa City (Robinson’s Mall). The entire F&E team is very eager to serve your needs.