Kristina Noelle Vistal: How discipline help her become CPA Top 8

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Discipline has long been hailed as a fundamental ingredient for success. It requires consistency, focus, and determination to move forward despite challenges.

For 23-year-old Kristina Noelle Vistal, discipline wasn’t just a study habit, it was her way of life that propelled her to secure the Top 8 spot in the December 2024 Licensure Examination for Certified Public Accountants (LECPA).

Born in Liloan, Cebu, Vistal shared how disciplined routines and faith can transform aspirations into reality. A summa cum laude graduate and batch salutatorian of the University of San Carlos, she has amassed accolades throughout her academic career, including awards from Deloitte, P&A, and SGV & Co., and national recognition in accounting and finance competitions.

But her latest triumph as a CPA top-notcher is rooted in the habits she cultivated over years of rigorous preparation.

“I like to plan out my to-do list in advance, sometimes weeks before,” Vistal shared during a press conference.

“I jot down what I want to do and even specify the time. For example, 9:30 to 10:30, study this subject; 10:30 to 12, study that subject; 12 to 1, lunch. Being disciplined with a schedule ensures I don’t have much backlog in the future. Time management is really key,” she added.

According to Vistal, her approach to studying was methodical yet innovative. She transitioned from scribbling on scratch paper to creating digital notes on Excel sheets, which allowed her to organize her materials efficiently.

“I’m also very lazy when it comes to pen and paper, so I prefer typing down my notes in an Excel sheet—it’s easier to access and organize, even on a phone, tablet, or laptop,” she explained.

She also mentioned that a disciplined lifestyle extends beyond academics and that she had made it a daily habit to pray and entrust her journey to God.

She believed that efforts would be in vain without His guidance, and her faith gave her the strength to overcome challenges and stay focused on her goals.

Discipline, however, was not an easy path. It required sacrifices and a commitment to her schedule. However, for Vistal, these choices were worth it.

“If I were to give a piece of advice to aspiring CPAs, it would be that nothing is ever out of reach…Anything you want to do, as long as you put your heart and mind to it and offer it up to the Lord, you can achieve it,” she said.