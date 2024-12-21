Domex: The unstoppable force behind sparkling clean homes

Domex Philippines recently hosted a grand Silver Luncheon at Chateau by the Sea last October 11, 2024 celebrating its exceptional cleaning solutions that have helped transformed Filipino households for over two decades.

With its unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and community engagement, Domex continues to be a trusted partner in home hygiene.

The event brought together homemakers, industry experts, and media personalities to highlight the brand’s unwavering commitment to a cleaner, healthier, and more beautiful living environment.

A Legacy of Cleanliness

Domex has consistently introduced innovative products that address the unique cleaning challenges faced by Filipino families. The brand’s dedication to quality and performance has earned it a loyal following.

Nicole Villavicencio, Unilever Homecare Digital Lead and Domex Brand Manager, emphasized the brand’s mission to empower homemakers, stating, “Domex is more than just a cleaning product; it’s a partner in creating a clean and hygienic space. We understand the challenges homemakers face and are committed to providing effective solutions that make daily tasks easier and more efficient.”

Tackling Tough Challenges: The Power of Domex Stain & Limescale Cleaner

One of the event’s highlights was the unveiling of Domex Stain & Limescale Cleaner, a powerful formula specifically designed to combat stubborn stains and limescale buildup, a common problem in regions like the Visayas and Mindanao due to hard water.

Limescale, a mineral deposit that forms on surfaces exposed to hard water, can be unsightly and can even reduce the efficiency of appliances. Domex Stain & Limescale Cleaner is formulated with technology to dissolve limescale and leave surfaces sparkling clean.

Lorena Miranda, Unilever Homecare Research and Development CTI Assistant Manager, explained, “Much like the other products in the Domex line, the Stain and Limescale Cleaner not only tackles tough stains and limescale but also kills up to 99.9% of germs based on lab test on representative bacteria.”

Celebrating Homemakers: The Heart of the Home

Domex also celebrated the dedication of homemakers who go the extra mile to create a beautiful and healthy environment for their families. A forum featuring Cebuano mommy influencers provided valuable insights into the challenges they face and their tips for maintaining a clean home. Popular content creators like Pamilya Abilla and Team Uyseco also graced the event, sharing their experiences and inspiring others.

A Comprehensive Range of Cleaning Solutions

Beyond its powerful Stain & Limescale Cleaner, Domex offers a comprehensive range of cleaning solutions to cater to various household needs. For toilets without severe limescale buildup, Domex Toilet Bowl Cleaner is a recommended option. Additionally, Domex Multi-Purpose Cleaner and Domex Anti-Bacterial Floor Cleaner provide effective solutions for cleaning other surfaces, such as tiles and floors. With this unstoppable portfolio, it is dedicated to delivering sparkling clean and germ-free homes.

