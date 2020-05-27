2 of Mandaue’s 3 new COVID cases detected during rapid mass testing – PIO

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | May 27,2020 - 06:10 PM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Three new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 were reported in Mandaue City this Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

The infection of two of the three cases, MC236 and MC237, were detected during the conduct of the strategic mass testing in the city, the Mandaue City Public Information Office (PIO) said in a Facebook post at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

It added that the two patients tested “IGM antibody positive during the strategic mass testing using the rapid test kits and were subjected to confirmatory RT-PCR Test.”

“Their RT-PCR result subsequently came back positive,” the post read.

MC236 is a 46-year-old male resident of Sitio Sudlon in BarangayMaguikay, while MC237 is a 54-year-old male resident from Zone Gabi in Barangay Paknaan.

The third patient, MC235, is a 66-year-old female resident of M.L. Quezon Street in Barangay Maguikay.

“DRRMO personnel are set to decontaminate the areas involved,” said the PIO post.

“Contact tracing of the patient’s [close] contacts is also being done as of writing,” it added.

As of 5 p.m. today, Mandaue City has logged 237 cases of the infection with 12 recoveries and four deaths. /bmjo