Cebu City now has 2,013 cases of COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City has broken the 2,000-mark in the number of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), keeping its position as the single local government unit (LGU) with the highest number of cases in the country.

The city now has a total of 2,013 cases of the virus in at least 38 barangays after 21 new cases were recorded on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

The 21 new cases were recorded from 11 urban barangays that have already recorded active cases before. No new barangays recorded first time cases.

Most of the cases are from Barangay Suba with seven new cases. These are from sitios surrounding the Suba Fish Port, which has been closed for the last two weeks due to the rise in cases in the area.

Barangay Duljo Fatima, a densely populated area, recorded three new cases, while its neighboring Barangay Mambaling recorded one new case.

Barangay Tejero, a downtown barangay, recorded two new cases.

Barangays Lahug, Inayawan, Sawang Calero, Kinasang-an, San Nicolas Proper, Camputhaw, Poblacion Pardo, and Carreta recorded one new case each.

Previous cases

Cebu City spokesperson Rey Gealon said that the continuous rise in cases is brought by the contact tracing, mass swab testing of affected areas, and the faster release of results from the molecular laboratories.

Yet he also noted the cases are no longer concentrated in high numbers in a single barangay and are recorded in various barangays, which already had positive cases before.

This means that the new cases are mostly contacts of previous cases. /bmjo