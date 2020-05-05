Gov’t to decide on religious activities Monday

MANILA, Philippines — The government will decide on Monday whether to allow more people to attend worship services in churches and other religious venues in Metro Manila and areas placed under general community quarantine.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) would meet on Monday religious leaders and local government executives to discuss the proposals.

Under the IATF guidelines, only up to 10 people may be allowed to hold a religious gathering.