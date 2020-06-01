DSWD to LGUs: Submit SAP reports to facilitate release of 2nd tranche of cash aid

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The release of the second tranche of the government’s Social Amelioration Program (SAP) will depend on how soon Local Government Units (LGUs) can submit their liquidation report on the first release of the cash aid, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said.

“For this reason, LGUs are reminded to expedite the completion of the 1st tranche distribution of SAP and to immediately submit their reports and other documentary requirements to DSWD,” said an advisory that was posted on DSWD’s Facebook page on Sunday.

The advisory said that 490 LGUs have so far submitted their encoded SAC forms as of Friday, May 29, 2020.

“The encoded list of beneficiaries from LGUs has to be completed before the deduplication process can be carried out, so delay in the submission of the list and other documentary requirements has an implication in the release of the 2nd tranche of SAP,” the advisory said.

Validation is important in the continued implementation of the emergency cash subsidy program because this allows national government agencies “to check the eligibility of the beneficiaries and to see if there were duplication in the provision of the aid from DSWD and other agencies that are required to implement separate assistance under SAP.”

In their advisory, DSWD said that the agency is “aware of the needs of low-income Filipino families whose members still cannot work due to the community quarantine and that its goal is to immediately deliver the second tranche of SAP.”

For this reason, DSWD is again reminding LGUs to already expedite the encoding and transmittal of their complete liquidation reports to their Field Offices (FOs).

“The validation and evaluation process will only be conducted by DSWD FOs once the data of each LGU has been submitted in full, as validation is conducted in the city/municipality, provincial, and regional levels,” the advisory said.

After validation is completed, the DSWD Central Office will then conduct a deduplication process wherein the names of the beneficiaries and their family members will be name-matched with the lists of beneficiaries of other assistance programs implemented by the Social Security System (SSS), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Department of Agriculture (DA), and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

Even the names of ‘left-outs’ or those who qualified for SAP assistance but were not included in the first tranche of the program will also be cross-matched with the lists of the said agencies.