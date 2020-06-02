16 recover from COVID-19 in Manduaue City

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Mandaue City recorded 16 recovered cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

This brings the total number of recoveries in the city to 32 out of the 281 cases reported so far.

Early Tuesday, the city, through the Facebook page of its Public Information Office, announced that they have one new recovery, patient MC13, a 25-year-old female who is a resident of Floremer Subdivision in Barangay Banilad.

At around 6 p.m., The Mandaue City PIO again announced that they had 15 more new recovered patients, all coming from the Mandaue City Jail Facility.

These are patients MC20, MC22, MC23, MC25, MC28, MC32, MC39, MC40,MC43, MC46, MC111, MC136, MC150, MC166, and MC265.

As of writing this posting, the city has not yet reported any new cases. /bmjo