Cancellation of flight to Manila leaves 30 passengers stranded

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – At least 30 individuals coming from parts of Cebu and neighboring provinces were made to spend the night at the chapel of the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) following the cancellation of their flight to Manila on Friday, June 5, 2020.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan said that the stranded passengers were scheduled to board another flight to their destination at 7:30 a.m. this Saturday.

Chan said he asked MCIAA General Manager Steve Dicdican to provide a place for the stranded passengers to stay which prompted their accommodation at the airport’s chapel.

“Ato silang gihatdan sa ilahang higdaanan og malong labi na sa ilang pagkaon karong gabie hangtod sa ilang pamahaw ugma,” Chan said in a Faceboo post, Friday night.

(We provided them with things that they could use when sleeping and took care of their dinner and their breakfast the next day.)

Chan said he learned of the condition of the stranded passengers from an individual who visited the City Social Welfare and Development (CSWD) office Friday afternoon to report the presence of at least 30 individuals who were left with no place to go.