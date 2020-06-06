Mantuyong moves 28 close contacts of COVID patients to isolation facility

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Mantuyong barangay captain was relieved after 28 close contacts of COVID-19 positive patients from Zone 5, Barangay Mantuyong, Mandaue City, have been transported to the city’s isolation facility, Friday, June 5, 2020.

Mantuyong Barangay Captain Juanito Urot Jr. told CDN Digital through a phone interview that after days of waiting for the decision of the city about their suggestion of moving these individuals to the Mandaue City Central School, it was finally realized yesterday, which gave the barangay a little room to breathe despite the current situation.

“28 kabuok amo tong gipa pull out para maputol atong contact tracing or spread sa virus, kay og di namo ipakuha didto once nga adunay positive ato nila magtakodtakod nasad unya,” said Urot.

(We pulled out 28 individuals so that the contact tracing or spread of the virus will be stopped. If we have not have them moved to the isolation facility once one of those individuals will be proven positive of the virus, then it would possible that more will be infected.)

Urot and the barangay council made this move (to transfer the 28 individuals to the isolation facility) last Tuesday, June 2, after eight new positive cases came from their area.

“Gi schedule-an ni sila tingali by Monday maswab na, unya adto lang gyud sila mag paabot sa ilang result sa facility,” he added.

(They have been scheduled to be swabbed by Monday and then we will just wait for the result while they are in the facility.)

Now, Zone 5 of the barangay is still under lockdown just to ensure the safety of the rest of the residents and while waiting for the swab test results of those individuals who had close contacts with the positive patients. /dbs