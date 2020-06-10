COVID-19 count: Cebu City breaches 3K-mark

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City has breached the 3,000-mark for the number of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in the city on June 10, 2020, as it continues to be the sole local government unit (LGU) in the country with the most number of infections.

The city recorded more than a hundred cases for the fourth straight day as the City Health Department (CHD) reported 101 new cases on June 10, 2020, raising the total number of cases to 3,089.

The cases are still recorded mostly in urban barangays with previously recorded cases of the virus.

The highest number of cases recorded is from Barangay Basak San Nicolas with 15 cases followed by Barangays Cogon Pardo and Tisa with six cases each.

Here are the breakdown of the new COVID-19 cases in Cebu City reported on June 10, 2020:

Northern barangays:

Calamba – 3

Camputhaw – 3

Sapangdaku – 1

Sawang Calero – 1

T. Padilla – 2

Lahug – 3

Lorega San Miguel – 1

Mabolo – 1

Barrio Luz – 1

Central barangays:

Capitol Site – 1

Carreta – 12

Guadalupe – 1

Kalubihan – 1

Pari-an – 1

Sambag 1 – 3

Labangon – 5

Coastal barangays:

Duljo Fatima – 7

Ermita – 1

Suba – 2

Tejero – 1

Tinago – 2

Mambaling – 3

Southern Barangays:

Tisa – 6

Punta Princessa – 2

Basak Pardo – 7

Basak San Nicolas – 17

Bulacao – 2

Cogon Pardo – 6

Inayawan – 2

Kinasang-an – 1

Quiot Pardo – 2

Recoveries

The city also recovered nine recoveries from Barangays Talamban, Pasil, Suba, Sawang, and Carreta, raising the total recovery of the city 1,719, for a 55.6 percent recovery rate.

New death in the city was also recorded in Barangay Apas, and the mortality cases have risen to 34 or 0.1 percent.

The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) said the rise in cases is due to the backlogs of the molecular laboratories, which have delayed the release of the results of the swab samples.

DOH-7 said the region expects an average of 80 to 100 new cases per day in the next few weeks. /bmjo