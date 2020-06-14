Aspiring model from Liloan, Cebu do the ‘Vogue Challenge’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A young lady from Yati, Liloan in northern Cebu did her own high fashion-inspired photoshoot while under home quarantine.

Almarie Jarina, 17, told CDN Digital that she took on the “Vogue Challenge,” a trending TikTok challenge, to show off her modeling skills.

And she is very proud of what she has accomplished.

The challenge is quite simple. All that you have to do your own photoshoot and edit these photos to make it look like the ones appearing on the cover of a fashioned magazine and share it online.

Jarina, who aspires to be a model someday, saw this challenge as a means for her to show her modeling-skills and a way to also kill boredom while she was under home quarantine.

“I did this because I saw it trending on TikTok and even on other social media platforms. I just wanted to hop in and see if I can make something out of it,” said Jarina.

Her challenge started in selecting what clothes to wear during her photoshoot. She also did her own makeup.

As soon as she was ready, she set her cellphone timer to get the right shots.

Jarina said she did not just do her shoot for a Vogue cover. She also dreams of becoming an image model for other high-end brands like Calvin Klein, Louis Vuitton, and Christian Dior.

“If I ever made it to vogue or these other brands one day (which I know is impossible) I will never forget u guys who showed me so much love and warm support, by simply liking and sharing the posts,” she said.

And she was not disappointed.

Photos of the Vouge Challenge which she posted on Monday, June 8, 2020, has so far gathered 334 reactions.

“Show them what you got!!” commented Trisha Nicole Cañete.

Jarina is confident that taking on the “Vogue Challenge” is just the start of opportunities that will come her way in the future. / dcb