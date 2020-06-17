LTO-7 suspends anew operations in cities of Cebu, Talisay
MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) has announced the suspension of operations at their offices located in the cities of Cebu and Talisay starting this Wednesday, June 17, 2020, and “until further notice.”
An advisory posted on the LTO Region VII Facebook page said that the closure is “pursuant to the IATF-EID Resolution No. 46-A regarding the community quarantine status of Cebu City and Talisay City.”
The following offices have been ordered closed:
- Cebu City Mega Licensing Center
- Cebu City District Office
- DLRO Robinsons Fuente
- DLRO SM City Cebu
- Talisay City Extension Office
- Operations Division
The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has reverted Cebu City’s status to enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) while Talisay City is now under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) because of the increasing number of cases of the coronavirus disease in the two local government units.
Meanwhile, the agency’s Mandaue City District Office and Mandaue City Licensing Center will also be closed on Wednesday for disinfection.
