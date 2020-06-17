Catmon town logs 4th COVID case

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Municipality of Catmon has reported one new case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) this Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

The Catmon Rural Health Unit, in an initial announcement, said the patient is from Purok Granada in Barangay Corazon.

The RHU added that the patient is currently admitted to a private hospital in Cebu City.

“Contact Tracing is still ongoing and Control Measures will be implemented. To avoid confusion, this just an initial announcement regarding our confirmed case. [An official ]announcement will follow,” the RHU said.

With the new case, the municipality of Catmon, located some 57 kilometers north of Cebu City, now has a total of four residents afflicted with COVID-19. / dcb