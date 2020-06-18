Bogo to implement shortened City Hall operating hours

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Starting Monday, June 22, 2020, the city government of Bogo will be implementing a shortened work-hour arrangement in the city hall as part of its measures against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In an advisory this Thursday, June 18, the city said services in the City Hall would be open from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 in the afternoon.

“Gipahinumdom nga kun walay face mask dili makatransact ug anaay mandatory checking sa temperature sa entrada sa City Hall ug gikinahanglan mo-avail sa atuang hands-free disinfecting device diin libre nga makasanitize sa kamot pinaagi sa alcohol,” the city’s advisory read.

(We remind the public to wear face mask or they could not transact at City Hall. There is also a mandatory checking of temperature at City Hall and it would be required to avail to our hands-free disinfecting device, which is free for those who would want to have their hands sanitized with alcohol.)

Although their physical reporting in the City Hall will only be for six hours, Bogo City Public Information Officer Jeany Eve Ynot said that the city’s employees were rendering at least two hours of work from home to complete their 8-hour shift.

“So the shortened operation is to shorten close contact with clients but employees are still mandated to work eight hours in total,” Ynot told CDN Digital in a phone interview.

Aside from the shortened work hours that would be adopted next week, Ynot said that the city government was also observing a two-day work-week scheme for its employees.

This means that employees of the city hall offices alternately report to work.

Ynot said the scheme was also part of their precautionary measure to lessen contacts among employees and ensure continuous operations in case there would be employees or personnel who would test positive for COVID-19./dbs