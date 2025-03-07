Tomas Osmeña calls Gwen’s housing ultimatum ‘scam’, a form of ‘intimidation’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Over 20 Cebu City residents from the 93-1 communities voiced their frustration and fear on March 6 over the Cebu Provincial Government’s ultimatum requiring them to finalize their Pag-Ibig Fund housing loan applications by March 7, 2025, or forfeit their chance to own the land they have occupied for decades.

The residents, who have lived on the disputed lots for decades, said the deadline imposed by the province has left them feeling fearful and helpless, as many continue to struggle with the financial and documentary requirements needed for the application.

“[To Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia], you promised us that we [the 93-1 residents] would have the best Christmas ever. But how come it’s already March, and nothing has happened? Was it just another promise or just a gift for Christmas?” one resident said, recalling what she had wanted to ask Garcia during a Kusug Party political campaign event.

Their fears were further heightened when, on March 3, Governor Gwendolyn Garcia signed Memorandum 21-2025, stating that failure to complete the Pag-Ibig Fund housing loan application by Friday, March 7, would mean forfeiture of the opportunity to avail of the program.

Tomas Osmeña calls ultimatum a ‘scam’

Former Cebu City mayor Tomas Osmeña, along with City Councilor Nestor Archival, did not mince words in condemning the provincial government’s move and called it a form of “intimidation and political maneuvering” ahead of the May 2025 elections.

Osmeña dismissed the ultimatum as a “bluff” and insisted that the 93-1 land issue had already been resolved with the 2018 land swap deal between Cebu City and Cebu Province.

However, Governor Garcia withdrew from the agreement, citing a Commission on Audit (COA) report that flagged discrepancies in the deal.

“This ultimatum of Gwen is pure bull****. As she’s lied before, she will lie again. And I really pity, I really pity the occupants of 93-1. They’ve been fighting for this for the past 50 years. And who’s going to stand up for them? Not Gwen. Not Mike Rama. Who? Raymond? Samot,” Osmeña said.

He said that the Governor would eventually extend the deadline to maintain political leverage.

“So if, after the elections, if we get the proper representation with [Nestor] Archival, he will force the province to return the titles. And what we give them, that’s theirs. It’s a deal,” he added.

The 93-1 issue has long been a point of contention between Cebu City and Cebu Province, with previous administrations failing to execute a lasting resolution.

In 2016, Osmeña and then-Governor Hilario Davide III signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) to transfer ownership of the lots to Cebu City, but the Provincial Board rescinded the deal, derailing its implementation.

The agreement covered 32 hectares of Province-owned lots under Ordinance 93-1 across various barangays in Cebu City.

As part of the deal, the Province was set to transfer ownership of 1.5 hectares in the Department of Agriculture compound along M. Velez Street, 2,358 square meters along Gorordo Avenue in Barangay Lahug, and 577 square meters along Don Gil Garcia Street in Barangay Capitol Site.

In exchange, the Cebu City Government committed to transferring several properties to the Province. These included 2.5 hectares at the South Road Properties (SRP), a 3.3-hectare block behind SM City Cebu in Barangay Mabolo, and a 2.5-hectare botanical garden behind SM Seaside City Cebu at the SRP.

Additionally, the City offered a nine-hectare property in Barangay Pulpogan, Consolacion, a 1.37-hectare lot designated for a septage treatment plant, and a 2,476-square-meter lot where the city abattoir currently stands.

Housing loan vs. land swap: Which side holds?

Governor Garcia’s administration has instead opted for a Pag-Ibig Fund-backed housing loan program, wherein the provincial government receives payment for the fair market value of the lots. At the same time, beneficiaries amortize the land cost for up to 30 years.

Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, for his part, has remained largely silent on the matter but previously stated that the 2018 land swap deal was no longer enforceable due to the province’s withdrawal.

Councilor Archival, however, argued that the land swap agreement was legally binding, urging 93-1 residents to take legal action against Mayor Garcia for failing to implement it.

He cited his November 20, 2024, resolution, which called for the enforcement of the agreement, an appeal that has so far gone unheeded.

“In November 2024, I sponsored a resolution asking the City Mayor to implement the MOA. And everybody voted. Nobody says no. All the councilors, including their councilors. It was approved unanimously, but right now, until now, there was no help coming from the Mayor,” Archival said. “That’s it. It’s very clear that the Mayor does not want to help the 93-1.”

The fate of 51 hectares of 93-1 lots spanning 11 barangays, including Lahug, Apas, Mabolo, and Capitol Site, now hangs in the balance as residents continue to fight for what they believe is their rightful land. /clorenciana

