Lalamove Delivers Possibilities Across Borders

The global health and economic crisis has forced the community to adjust to a new normal. With the extension of Cebu City’s Enhanced Community Quarantine and implementation of localized lockdowns, stay-at-home orders, very limited mobility, and inter-city border restrictions, public access to essential needs has become a big challenge.

On-demand delivery platform Lalamove shares in the journey through these challenging times by providing solutions to address the flow of basic goods for public convenience and to keep the economy moving. It serves as a reliable go-between for both local businesses and day-to-day users with these five possibilities:

Instant Delivery of Essential Needs During the Quarantine Period

Lalamove offers same-day, door-to-door, and last-mile delivery services, allowing hassle-free transactions for all kinds of businesses, of all sizes. The app’s multi-stop feature allows up to 20 bookings at a time, providing businesses and their customer’s flexibility and convenience.

Lalamove operates 24/7 so businesses can schedule their deliveries ahead of time. With Cebu City’s restriction on inter-city border crossing, all deliveries in Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu can only be done within each respective city’s borders while deliveries requiring access through Mandaue such as Cebu City, Consolacion, or Lapu-Lapu will be affected. Inter-city deliveries from Cebu City to Talisay and Minglanilla, and Consolacion to Liloan are available.

Delivery of Items of All Types and Sizes

With a fleet of 200 light trucks, 600 multi-purpose vehicles, 200 utility vans, and 2,000 motorcycles in Cebu, Lalamove allows for deliveries ranging from small parcels such as documents, gadgets, and food items to large-scale and odd-sized furniture, appliances, and commercial goods.

No Physical Contact Delivery

Partner drivers are trained to enforce health and safety procedures as they minimize physical contact with customers and maintain a distance of at least one-meter when picking up and dropping off items. During pick up, customers are advised to place essential items in a safe spot and step back one meter for the driver to pick up. Similarly, during drop off, recipients who opt for cash payments are encouraged to leave this in a safe spot, where drivers will place the item before it can be picked up.

Contactless Payment and User-friendly Mobile and Web App

Lalamove’s phone and web application provides clients with a convenient way to send and track packages, schedule deliveries, and get real-time updates anytime and anywhere. An E-wallet on the phone and web application allows for contactless payment options to minimize exposure. Users can top up their Lalamove E-Wallet using debit or credit cards for a minimum amount of Php 300. Digital receipts are emailed directly to keep track of all deliveries.

Strategic Partner for Businesses

From independent brick and mortar stores to large restaurants, retail chains, and e-commerce businesses, Lalamove helps enterprises from a wide array of industries to scale and outsource their deliveries according to their needs. Companies no longer need to invest in running and maintaining an in-house fleet with Lalamove’s unique tech advantages that allow for same-day and advance bookings, and real-time tracking. COD options are also available through additional services for 2-Wheel deliveries, by adding Cash Handling or Purchase Service to your transaction. To apply for a business account, email [email protected] or contact 255- 5252.

Established in Hong Kong in December 2013, Lalamove was created to make on-demand and same-day delivery possible for everyone at the touch of a button. Today, it operates in 21 cities across Asia and Latin America, including Cebu and Manila in the Philippines. Download the Lalamove app for your same-day, door-to-door, and last-mile delivery needs. Lalamove provides different vehicle options according to your needs, allows flexible schedules, and multiple bookings to help businesses of all sizes grow their reach. For more information and updates, visit www.lalamove.com and like @LalamovePH on Facebook.

ADVERTORIAL