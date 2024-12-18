Asian Home Appliance expands with opening of its 20th branch in Toledo City

Asian Home Appliance, a leading retailer in home appliances, has reached a significant milestone with the opening of its 20th branch in Toledo City, Cebu.

For more information, follow Asian Home Appliance on Facebook.

The new store is located at the FGM Building, D. Macapagal Highway, Toledo City. This expansion further solidifies the company’s commitment to providing high-quality home appliances to customers across the Visayas and Mindanao.

The grand opening was supported by the company’s major suppliers, highlighting strong partnerships that ensure a consistent supply of reliable products.

Home Credit

The financial ally of the Filipinos, Home Credit, is one in celebration with Asian Home in enabling Filipinos to live more rewarding lives!

Condura

Condura would like to extend their congratulations to Asian Home for expanding their service to the Filipino people in Toledo City.

La Germania





La Germania Italia proudly celebrates and supports Asian Home on this remarkable milestone.



TCL





TCL gives heartfelt kudos on your exciting new venture Asian Home!



Beko



Beko joins Asian Home Appliance & Furniture in celebrating the grand opening of their new branch in Toledo City!



Fujidenzo, Whirlpool, and Tecnogas Technik



Anchor appliance brands Whirlpool, Fujidenzo, and Tecnogas Technik extend their warmest congratulations to Asian Home on the opening of Asian Home Toledo!

Haier



Haier sends a huge congratulations to Asian Home Appliance & Furniture on the opening of their new location at D. Macapagal Highway, Brgy. Poblacion, Toledo City.



Hisense and Toshiba

Hisense and Toshiba send their warmest congratulations to Asian Home on the grand opening of Asian Home Toledo!

LG



LG proudly celebrates with Asian Home’s latest milestone with the opening of their newest branch in Toledo City!

In addition to its new Toledo City location, Asian Home Appliance Center already operates branches in key cities such as Iloilo, Bacolod, Cagayan de Oro (CDO), Davao, and Dipolog, making it one of the most prominent appliance retailers in the region. The Toledo City branch is expected to serve as a hub for residents in nearby areas, offering a wide range of top-tier home appliances at competitive prices.

With the opening of its Toledo City store, Asian Home Appliance continues to build its reputation as a trusted provider of home appliances, contributing to the growing retail landscape in the region.

Customers can expect excellent customer service, competitive pricing, and a diverse selection of appliances at the new Toledo City branch.

For more information, follow Asian Home Appliance on Facebook.