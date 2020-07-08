Bogo City family beats COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A family of four from Bogo City, northern Cebu, has finally gone home after about two weeks of being under isolation due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

They are patients number 12, 13, 14, and 15 from the city’s Barangay Sto. Niño.

Patient no. 12, a 42-year-old father, was a close contact of a previously confirmed case in the city and underwent isolation with his family even prior to testing positive for COVID-19.

On June 27, the city government announced that he tested positive for the virus along with his 35-year-old wife and children aged 3 and 1.

In an update posted by the city government of Bogo this Wednesday, July 8, 2020, the city announced that all four members of the family have been discharged from isolation.

“Good news! Patients 12-15 from Barangay Sto. Niño discharged na sa atoang Isolation Facility. God bless ninyo Ate and Kuya uban sa inyuhang mga anak,” the city’s announcement reads.

Patients no. 12, 14, and 15 yielded a negative result for COVID-19 on July 6 while Patient no. 13’s negative result came in on July 7.

With this development, Bogo City’s COVID-19 recoveries are now at 11 while its active cases count is at 22. The city has a total of 34 cases with one death. /bmjo