Carcar logs 5 recoveries, no new cases on July 16

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Five more coronavirus disease patients in Carcar City, southern Cebu, have recovered from the disease, raising the recovery count in the city now to 24.

In its report as of 4 p.m. on July 16, 2020, the city government said the new recoveries were Patients No. 19, 46, 46, 56, and 57. All of the new recoveries are from Barangay Poblacion 2.

No new infections were also logged in the city this Thursday.

Breaking: COVID-19 cases in Carcar City as of July 16

To date, the city has a total of 80 COVID-19 cases, of which 50 remain active, 24 have recovered and 6 have died.

Most of the active cases are from Barangays Can-asujan, 9; Poblacion I, 8; Poblacion 2, 5; Bolinawan, 5; and Valladolid, 5.

The other active cases are in Barangays Liburon, 4; Napo, 3; Ocaña, 3; Perrelos, 3; Tuyom, 3; and Guadalupe, 2.

Of the active cases, 60 percent or 30 individuals are under home quarantine while only 3 or 6 percent are confined to hospitals./dbs