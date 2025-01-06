No ban on premature campaigning: Comelec calls for candidates’ decency

With no law against premature campaigning, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) is relying on the decency of political candidates to avoid the common practice of promoting their names and faces online and offline to boost their chances in the upcoming midterm elections.

“Take your campaigning slow and easy,” Comelec Chair George Garcia told candidates in Filipino.

READ: Comelec: Registered voters for 2025 elections now over 68.6 million

“Let us not underestimate the intelligence of the Filipinos. They know when you are just making appearances, or when their patience is being tested,” he said.

Comelec helpless

Garcia acknowledged the strong public clamor against candidates with huge billboards plastered along highways. Others have political advertisements airing between their favorite TV shows, while other faces are continuously appearing on their social media feeds.

“We at the Comelec are being blamed for the proliferation of their early campaign materials. But we cannot act on this, because there is no law prohibiting premature campaigning in the country,” the poll chief explained.

In 2009, the Supreme Court ruled in Peñera v Comelec that aspirants only become candidates once the official campaign period begins.

For the 2025 elections, that will be on Feb. 11 to May 10 for national candidates (senator and party list) and March 28 to May 10 for those vying for local posts.

“Since they are not yet officially candidates. There is no election law that can prohibit them. They are not violating any law. We do not have the power to have their materials removed or to penalize them,” Garcia said.

‘More than enough’

According to the poll chief, the 90-day campaign period for national candidates and 45 days for local candidates are “more than enough” to woo voters.

“Be more patient and restrained,” Garcia advised candidates.

“We have [countrymen] who are not comfortable seeing your faces on every highway or street, or they just don’t want their houses or walls littered with posters this early,” he added.

In turn, he asked Filipinos to vote wisely in the May 12 elections.

“The power to elect is in your hands. You should know who are the best and rightful candidates to be elected,” Garcia said.

73 million ballots

The Comelec also announced that it would start on Monday the printing of 73 million ballots, hoping the Supreme Court will not issue last-minute decisions on disqualified candidates that may hamper their tight schedule.

However, Garcia said the poll body would have to abide by any order from the high court.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP