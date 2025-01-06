Sinulog 2025 attendees could double than last year

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With the Sinulog 2025 festivities returning to the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC), organizers anticipate a crowd size that could double last year’s turnout.

In turn, Elmer “Jojo” Labella, Executive Director of the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI), said that crowd management is one of the top priorities for their preparations.

READ MORE

‘Sinulog sa Lalawigan’ merges with Sinulog Grand Parade for 2025

Gwen to continue Sinulog dance tradition

In 2024, around three million people attended the Sinulog festivities and the Fiesta Señor in Cebu City.

While Labella could not provide exact figures, he pointed to the ‘overwhelming turnout’ during the Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Fuente Osmeña Circle last December as an indication of this year’s potential numbers.

“That evening, there were so many people. It was a clear indicator that we’re expecting an even bigger crowd for this celebration,” Labella said in Cebuano.

To ensure safety and order, Labella urged the public to adhere to security protocols, especially during the street dance competition.

He noted that some spectators have previously crowded onto the streets, limiting the space available for the contingents to perform and potentially obstructing the judges’ views along the parade route.

To address this issue, organizers have set up bleachers similar to those used at the South Road Properties (SRP) during Sinulog 2024.

“We’ve prepared over 600 bleachers, each with a capacity of 24 people. We estimate these will accommodate around 11,000 spectators, and they will be strategically placed along the parade route,” Labella explained.

The traditional Sinulog parade route will once again come alive, with streets like Osmeña Boulevard, P. Del Rosario, N. Bacalso Avenue, Imus Street, Mango Avenue, and Fuente Circle expected to fill with revelers.

The SFI has also coordinated closely with the Cebu City Government and local security forces to ensure the safety and security of the crowd during the January 19 celebration.

RELATED STORY: Cebu’s Sto. Niño fest, Sinulog draw 3 million pilgrims, revelers

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP