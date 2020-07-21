Carcar City active cases down to 39

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Carcar City in southern Cebu has logged four new recoveries with no new infections of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, bringing its count of active cases down to 39.

In its 3 p.m. update, the city said the new recoveries were Patients no. 53 and 54 from Barangay Can-asujan, Patient 61 from Guadalupe, and Patient 62 from Barangay Poblacion 2.

This brings the total number of recoveries in the city to 46.

The city’s total number of confirmed cases remains at 91 while its number of recoveries is now at 46. The city has a total of six deaths.

Transferred

Last July 19, the city health department reported that the city has 93 confirmed cases. However, the city health department clarified this Tuesday that two of the cases it logged on Sunday were removed from the city’s tally and were “transferred to other municipality” upon verification.

Meanwhile, among the 39 active cases in the city, only six are currently admitted to hospitals, 20 are under home isolation, while 13 are currently under facility quarantine.

Barangay Poblacion 1, which has a total of 17 confirmed cases, remains to have the most number of active cases in the city at 10. Baarangays Poblacion III, Valladolid, and Can-asujan have four active cases each; Barangays Liburon, Napo, Perrelos, and Tuyom have 3 active cases each; while the barangays of Bolinawan and Guadalupe have one active case each.