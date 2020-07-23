Kai Sotto gets welcome message, gift from NBA G League

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto couldn’t wipe the big smile off his face while unboxing a special package from the NBA G League on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

The young Filipino phenom posted a video of himself on Instagram revealing the big box containing several G League merchandise.

Sotto also shared a welcome message from G League commissioner and former NBA All-Star Shareef Abdur-Rahim.

“I wanna start by first congratulating you on everything that you’ve accomplished so far being one of the top rated players in this year’s class, the best young player from Asia, we’re so excited to have you,” Abdur-Rahim said in the message.

“With the pro path team, with the G League, we wanna welcome you to the NBA family. We’re excited to tip your first season off.”

The 18-year-old Sotto made headlines two months ago after choosing to skip college to join the NBA G League’s pathway program, where he joined top US prospect and Fil-American guard Jalen Green.

The 7-foot-2 center hopes to become the first full-blooded Filipino to make it to the NBA.