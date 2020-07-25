Gamefowl breeder shot dead in Toledo City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 31-year-old man was shot dead while on board his motorcycle by a still unidentified suspects along Barangay Cabitoonan,at around 5 p.m. this Saturday, July 25, 2020.

Police from Toledo City, are now strictly conducting checkpoint in the boundary areas around the city, hoping to catch the suspects, who killed the victim identified as Ryan Menchavez, a resident of Luray 1, Barangay Poblacion, this city.

Police Staff Sergeant Jonathan Cuizon of the Toledo City Police Station said that the suspects were allegedly on board a an black SUV.

Initial investigation showed that Menchavez and his friend were driving separate motorcycles when they left the Menchavez’s gamefowl breeding farm in Sitio Looc, Barangay Bato, Toledo City, and was heading towards Barangay Poblacion.

When Menchavez and his friend arrived in Barangay Cabitoonan, a black SUV that was tailing them since they left the farm, suddenly overtook Menchavez and blocked his path.

Two men then came out from the SUV and shot Menchavez several times before immediately leaving the area.

Cuizon said that the investigators were still in the area of the incident to conduct further information and gather witnesses, who might have seen the suspects./dsb