Interim WBA champ Jamal James also wants shot at Pacquiao

MANILA, Philippines — Add Jamal James into the mix of fighters who want a piece of Manny Pacquiao.

James just won the interim WBA welterweight title after beating Thomas Dulorme by unanimous decision on Sunday in the main event of FOX PBC Fight Night in Los Angeles.

And he wants the big guns in the division next starting with the Filipino legend.

“Obviously, I would like to get a shot at Manny Pacquiao, he’s got the WBA super title,” said James in a story on boxingscene.com.

“But I know he’s such a big name, so it really doesn’t matter. I want any of the big name welterweights, we can really put on a good show.”

The 32-year-old James (27-1, 12 KOs) has won his last seven bouts since losing to Olympic bronze medalist and title contender Yordenis Ugas four years ago.

James isn’t the only one who wants a crack at Pacquiao, who hasn’t fought since beating Keith Thurman for the WBA (Super) belt in July of last year.

Undefeated welterweight champions Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr., as well as former champions Danny Garcia and Mikey Garcia and even ex-UFC star Conor McGregor also want in on the Pacquiao sweepstakes.