Fines, revocation of franchise await PUV operators not complying with face shield policy

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Hefty fines, including the possible revocation of franchises, await public transport operators who refuse to obey the Transportation department’s policy on the mandatory wearing of face shields among drivers, conductors, and passengers alike.

Ret. Colonel Eduardo Montealto Jr., director of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7), said the penalties for erring operators would range from P5,000 on the first offense to P15,000 on the third offense alongside 30-day suspension or total cancellation of their franchises.

During the first day of the implementation of the “No Face Shield, No Ride” policy in public transport on Saturday, August 15, the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) noted a 90 percent compliance of the policy from the riding public.

LTO-7, LTFRB-7, and the Highway Patrol Group (HPG) conducted on Saturday a joint operation to enforce the new policy in public utility vehicles.

In a statement, LTO-7 Regional Director Victor Emmanuel Caindec said the “high compliance” is a good indicator of the public’s behavior towards the policy.

“It is a good indicator that most of the riding public were compliant on the first day of the implementation, we hope to see 100% compliance in the coming days,” Caindec said.

During their operations, those who were not compliant with the mandatory wearing of face shield policy were asked to disembark from the public utility vehicle that they were riding, Caindec said.

LTO-7 said their team will continue their operations in the coming days to further improve the public’s compliance with the policy on the wearing of face shields in PUVs.

Aside from the mandatory wearing of face shields, LTFRB-7 also reminded the operators to maintain the observance of health protocols against COVID-19 in their units.

According to Montealto, they recently apprehended a public utility bus for the lack of a footbath. The violation merited a fine of P5,000. / dcb