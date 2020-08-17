2 frontliners added to Toledo City’s COVID count

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Two frontliners were the latest addition to the coronavirus disease count in Toledo City.

Both were made to undergo swab testing on August 14, the results of which showed that they are positive of the infection.

Their addition increased to 42 the total number of active cases in the city. As of Sunday, August 26, this midwestern city logged a total of 162 confirmed cases of the infection with 9 deaths and 113 recoveries. Its latest COVID-related fatality was a resident of Barangay Poblacion.

The city’s new COVID-19 cases, CC163 and CC164, are female frontliners aged 43 and 49-years-old respectively.

CC163 is a resident of Barangay DAS who started to manifest Influenza-like Illness on August 8. She is now under home quarantine.

CC164, on the other hand, works in a private hospital in Naga City. She was advised to undergo swab taste after she lost her sense of smell.