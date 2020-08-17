DOH-7 advises public to consult experts first before taking Chinese med

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) has advised individuals planning to take a Chinese capsule recently greenlighted by the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) to consult with experts first.

“On the news of FDA approving Lianhua Qingwen as traditional medicine, the public must be guided that this should be used with caution,” said Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, spokesperson of DOH – 7, in a virtual press conference on Monday, August 17, 2020.

Last August 12, FDA approved Lianhua Qingwen as traditional medicine and clarified that it was not registered to use as a treatment for mild and moderate cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Loreche said proper consultation and guidance is needed in taking such drug, especially that several of its components could lead to health complications.

These include triggering kidney stone formation, heartbeat irregularity, and hypokalemia or the massive drop in a person’s potassium levels.

“When we use this, and we are not aware of our health history, it could actually cause kidney stone formations and irregularity in the heartbeat,” said Loreche.

“(It can also) cause hypokalemia in which your potassium level can go down, and increase the blood pressure… Our suggestion and recommendation are before taking it, have yourself checked and let your doctor decide if you can use this or not,” she added.



In a report from the Philippine Daily Inquirer, the Chinese Embassy in Manila earlier said that the drug had been approved for mild and moderate COVID-19 cases in China.

In a statement, the embassy said the Chinese government hoped that the medicine would be able to “contribute to the fight against the spread of COVID-19” here in the country.

FDA, however, said that for the Chinese drug to be used in the Philippines’ health system, it would have to take a lot of processes, including undergoing health assessment.

The drug’s CPR for the Philippines indicated that it can help remove heat toxin invasion of the lungs, including symptoms, such as fever, aversion to cold, muscle soreness, stuffy and runny nose.

Local manufacturers cannot claim on the medicine’s label that it is a cure for COVID-19, FDA said. /bmjo