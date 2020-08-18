Waterfront brings the party to you

New normal times call for new normal measures. With the emergence of new food and dining trends that offer comfort and safety altogether, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino, is up and ready to bring the party to you.

Starting August 17, the premiere city hotel’s newest back-to-back culinary offers, which features a wide selection of to-go and take-home party platters and “merienda” packages, promises you a no-fuss dining experience in the comforts of your home, office, or wherever you may be.

AT HOME WITH WATERFRONT

If you’re planning to throw an intimate celebration with your family at home or your colleagues in the office, the hotel’s “At Home with Waterfront” party platters are perfect for you as it features four (4) sets of the best-tasting local and international cuisine that you can choose from.

ORIENTAL SET

Inclusive of Mizu chicken teriyaki, Tin Gow pork asado, fried noodles, dim sum, Yang Chow friend rice, and sesame ball (buchi) which is priced at PHP 3,000.00 (good for 5 pax), PHP 5,000.00 (good for 10 pax), and 7,000.00 (good for 15 pax).

SUGBA SET

Comes with grilled pork belly, chicken inasal, inihaw na pusit, bam-i, steamed pandan rice, and sliced fresh fruits. The set is available for PHP 3,000.00 (good for 5 pax), PHP 5,000.00 (good for 10 pax), and 7,000.00 (good for 15 pax).

ROAST SET

This set features roasted favorites such as lechon belly, lechon baka (beef), herb-roasted chicken, pancit palabok, steamed pandan rice, and chocolate cake. Each set is priced at PHP 4,000.00 (good for 5 pax), PHP 6,000.00 (good for 10 pax), and 8,000.00 (good for 15 pax).

KOREAN SET

Say “annheongasayo” with our Korean-inspired set that includes beef bulgogi, Korean soy-glazed chicken, samgyupsal pork belly, chap chae, kimchi fried rice, and mango short cake. Get this set for PHP 4,000.00 (good for 5 pax), PHP 6,000.00 (good for 10 pax), and 8,000.00 (good for 15 pax).

WATERFRONT-ON-THE-GO

For people on the go, it’s time to elevate your merienda experience with the hotel’s “Waterfront-On-The-Go” package, which is perfect for hassle-free meetings in the workplace that also come in four different variations: Italian, Oriental, Tex-Mex, and American. Choose from a variety of snack favorites such as lasagna Bolognese with garlic bread, pancit canton, chicken fajitas, buffalo wings and many more. Each merienda set is priced at for PHP 2,000.00 (good for 5 pax), PHP 3,000.00 (good for 10 pax), and 4,000.00 (good for 15 pax).

For the means of payment, the hotel accepts cash upon pick-up, cash upon delivery, online charge via credit card and bank transfer.

For orders worth PHP 2,000 below, guests are asked to shoulder the delivery fee. For orders worth PHP 5,000 and above, guests residing in Cebu and Mandaue can avail of the hotel’s free delivery.

To order, call the hotel at (032) 232-6888 (local 8208) at least one (1) day in advance. We’re already available for pick-up and delivery daily from 9 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino is one of the well-known landmarks in Cebu City and is the premiere venue for events and conventions in the country. The latest updates can be found at www.waterfronthotels.com.ph, www.facebook.com/WaterfrontCebu and @waterfrontcebu on Twitter and Instagram.

ADVERTORIAL