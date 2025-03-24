Your gateway to Canada: The Canada Education Fair 2025 arrives in Cebu

For Filipinos, the pursuit of quality education is synonymous with building a brighter future. And when that education opens doors to a thriving life abroad, the opportunity becomes irresistible. Canada, with its world-class institutions, vibrant multiculturalism, and exceptional quality of life, has become a beacon for aspiring Filipino students.

WISE Immigration & Study Services is making those Canadian dreams more attainable than ever with the Canada Education Fair 2025, set to take place on April 5, 2025, at SM Seaside Cebu’s Skyhall. This isn’t just another education fair; it’s a focused gateway to Canada’s top-tier higher education, as Regional Manager-Philippines, Junessa Palconit, conveyed during the recent press conference.

“The Canada Education Fair 2025 aims to bring together students, educators, and global institutions, making it easier for Filipino students to explore education pathways in Canada and beyond,” she emphasized.

Attendees will gain invaluable insights into diverse academic programs, cutting-edge research, and the unique advantages of studying in Canada. Notably, over half of the participating institutions will be offering exclusive scholarships and IELTS waivers specifically for Filipino applicants, making this a truly exceptional opportunity.

Beyond direct interaction with these esteemed institutions, the fair will offer:

Personalized Consultations : One-on-one sessions with experienced counselors to guide students toward the most suitable programs.

Career Pathway Guidance : Emphasis on programs aligned with Canada’s in-demand skills, ensuring graduates are well-positioned for career success.

Expert Visa Application Assistance : WISE Immigration’s licensed consultants will provide prioritized visa application support.

Study-to-Permanent Residency Insights : In collaboration with Four Seasons Immigration, the fair will guide the pathway to permanent residency in Canada, a crucial benefit for Filipino students.

Accurate Immigration Information: Addressing common misconceptions and providing reliable, up-to-date legal guidance on Canadian immigration.

This event is more than just an information fair; it’s a catalyst for dreams, providing a tangible pathway for Cebu’s aspiring students to unlock their Canadian futures, right here at home.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. So grab it, own it, and start your journey in Canada,” Junessa Palconit urged.

Admission is free! Don’t miss this transformative event on April 5, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at SM Seaside Cebu, Skyhall.

Secure your spot now and unlock your Canadian future! Register at: https://wiseimmigration.ph/event/cef-2025/

Referral/Voucher Code: CEF – CDN

For more information, contact: 0917-148-0602 / 0925-694-719.