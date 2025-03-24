Motorcycle crashes into firetruck in Mandaue intersection, rider dies

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A motorist died after his motorcycle crashed into a firetruck that was responding to a fire in Zone Sili, Brgy. Paknaan in Mandaue City, on Sunday, March 23, 2025.

The collision happened at the intersection of A.C Cortes St. cor. Plaridel St., in Barangay Cambaro, Mandaue City.

The victim was identified as Juan Paulo Mindo, 23 years old, a call center agent, and a resident of Sitio Sunlot, Barangay Calawisan in Lapu-Lapu City.

Based on the dashcam footage uploaded by Legin Sionox, it could be seen that the motorcycle crashed into the firetruck, which was then crossing the intersection heading east, the motorcycle, on the other hand, was heading north.

The firetruck involved in the accident was owned by the Cebu Filipino-Chinese Volunteers Fire Brigade.

The victim was left lying in the street while the firetruck proceeded to the fire scene.

Mindo was brought to Mandaue City Hospital for treatment, but he was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro, spokesperson of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), the driver of the firetruck surrendered himself to the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) of MCPO.

She added that they were waiting for the decision of the victim’s family if they would pursue filing a case against the firetruck driver.

The firetruck driver may face a charge of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide with damage to property.

