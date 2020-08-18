Second straight day Talisay City records no new COVID-19 case

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For the second straight day, Talisay City has recorded no new case of the COVID-19.

This is the first time in three months that Talisay City recorded no additional cases for two days in a row.

This development brings down the number of remaining active cases in the city to 32. Their total number of confirmed cases remains at 810.

Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas welcomed this development. He said all 32 active cases are currently isolated and monitored by the City Health.

“While the city cannot promise that there will be no more cases moving forward, what we can assure our Talisaynons is that once there will be new positive cases we will contact trace and isolate them from the community as soon as information arrives,” said the mayor.

The city currently has contact tracing teams composed of 46 health workers, 22 members of the Philippine National Police and 6 personnel from the Bureau of Fire Protection.

The mayor urged the residents not to be vigilant in spite of the dropping cases and to continue following basic health protocols.

Most of the cases are now in Barangay Lawaan III with seven active cases, followed by Barangay Lawaan I with six active cases.

Out of the 28 barangays, there are 12 barangays with no active cases or considered as COVID-19 free. This includes previously heavily infected barangays of Bulaca, Jaclupan, and Tabunok.

Meanwhile, the city recorded 19 recoveries, raising the total recoveries to 689 for a recovery rate of 85.1 percent.

The deaths remain at 83 mortalities for a mortality rate of 10.2 percent. There are nine remaining deaths yet to be verified. /bmjo