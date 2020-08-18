5 men, including 2 minors, arrested for allegedly molesting 16-year-old girl in Ginatilan, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three adults are currently detained at the Ginatilan Police Station while two minors were turned over to the Department of Social Welfare Development (DSWD) after they were accused of sexually molesting a 16-year-old girl in Ginatilan town in southern Cebu.

Police Staff Sergeant Jake Semilla of the Ginatilan Police Station said that they are preparing to file rape charges against the five suspects.

According to Semilla, the mother of the girl who is from the neighboring Samboan town, reported to the station on August 17, 2020, the alleged molestation done by the five men to her daughter in a mountain village in Ginatilan.

Police said the suspects told them that the girl agreed to meet them on August 14 at around 7 p.m. The girl failed to return home that day and showed up the next morning.

“The victim said she was sexually molested by the suspects,” said Semilla.

As of this posting, Semilla said that the victim is undergoing an intervention in one of the trauma facilities in Cebu City and is also subjected to a medical examination.

Police is withholding the names of the suspects pending the investigation and for the security of the victim. /bmjo