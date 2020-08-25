DOH-7: Cebu logs 22 new cases, 186 recoveries

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 22 new cases and 186 recoveries from the coronavirus disease have been reported in Cebu, including the highly urbanized cities on Monday, August 24, 2020.

In the Department of Health in Central Visayas’ (DOH-7) COVID-19 bulletin released on Monday evening, the health department tagged the new cases under Cebu City – 11, Mandaue City – 3, Lapu-Lapu City – 1, Talisay City – 2, Consolacion – 2, and the rest of Cebu province – 3. No new cases were logged in the other provinces in the region.

With the new cases, the total number of infections in Cebu province and the HUCs now total to 18,095 although the remaining active cases are now down to 2,625, according to the DOH-7 report.

The new recoveries reported by the health department, meanwhile, include 69 from Cebu province; 51 from Cebu City; 59 from Lapu-Lapu City; and seven from Mandaue City. The recoveries in these areas now total to 14,437.

The COVID-19 bulletin of Mandaue City, on the other hand, shows that the city’s remaining active cases are now at 263, lower than what was indicted in the DOH-7 report. Its total cases, based on the figures reported by the city, are at 2,061, which varies from the report of DOH-7 showing a total of 2,172 cases.

The City also reported nine recoveries for Monday which include three from Subangdaku, two from Pagsabungan, two from Cubacub, and one each from Cambaro and Canduman.

Lapu-Lapu City, on the other hand, has reported that the city’s remaining active cases are now at 285 out of its 2,109 confirmed cases. The city also reported a total of 1,722 recoveries and 102 deaths.

Meanwhile, Siquijor province may have already announced that all of its four COVID-19 cases have already recovered, leaving zero active cases in the island province, but DOH-7’s latest report still reflects two of the four cases in the province as active. / dcb