Tin Gow makes a comeback at Waterfront

You don’t have to go far to taste the best authentic Oriental cuisine in town as the most-awaited return of Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino’s award-winning Chinese restaurant, Tin Gow, is all set to welcome you back this week.

Starting August 21, you can now dine-in at the restaurant and taste once again Master Chef Low’s best-sellers such as his prawn salad with fruits, homemade seafood bean curd, beef brisket with bamboo shoot and radish in hot pot, deep-fried fish fillet with sambal sauce, and many more.

To give you the safest and most pleasurable dining experience possible, advance booking is required. Call us at (032) 232-6888 (local 8208) for inquiries and reservations.

The premier Chinese restaurant is open from Friday to M0nday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner. Tin Gow will also be opening its doors on August 31, Monday, for you to have an extra day to enjoy our Cantonese and Szechuan cuisine for National Heroes Day.

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino is one of the well-known landmarks in Cebu City and is the premiere venue for events and conventions in the country. The latest updates can be found at www.waterfronthotels.com.ph, www.facebook.com/WaterfrontCebu and @waterfrontcebu on Twitter and Instagram.