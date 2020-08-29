Toledo City logs 4 new cases, 4 recoveries on Aug. 28

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The number of Toledo City residents who recovered from the coronavirus disease increased to 149 on Friday, August 28, with the addition of four new recoveries.

But the city also logged four new cases of the infection on the same day bringing its active cases to 37.

As of Friday, the city’s confirmed cases totaled 198 while its COVID-related deaths remained at 12.

In a case situation report, the Toledo City Health Department said that two of the city’s new cases are from Barangay DAS while one each came from Barangays Poblacion and Talavera. The patients are aged between 29 to 63-years-old.

On the other hand, two of the city’s new recoveries are from Barangay DAS while one each comes from Barangays Poblacion and Matab-ang.