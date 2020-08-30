RAFI Explores New Normal in Traveling for RESTART Webinar Series Episode 6

Anchored by its social mission, the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation, Inc. (RAFI) continues to amplify its initiative to strengthen a more informed and engaged online community by providing people with practical information that will help the community adapt and thrive in the new normal.

There are a lot of uncertainties in the tourism industry. Being one of the hardest-hit economic sectors, traveling was brought to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has undoubtedly led the world to a standstill. As we move forward towards the New Normal, we should not be daunted by the new travel rules and regulations as these will continue to guide us while feeding our wanderlust.

In its sixth episode, Chief Commercial Officer of GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation, Ravishankar Saravu will discuss new protocols of traveling and the initiative airports have taken to ensure a safe travel experience.

This episode can be streamed on September 1, 4PM at the RAFI Facebook page and Youtube, and CDN Digital Facebook page.

Individuals and organizations who wish to participate in the webinar can register at the link posted on RAFI’s Facebook page.

