Wearing of face masks, stay-at-home policy still a must under MGCQ – Labella

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Although happy that Cebu City is now under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), Mayor Edgardo Labella said that having a “less strict” quarantine status is also a challenge for his administration to sustain its campaign against the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Labella said that the wearing of face maks when in public places and the city’s stay-at-home policy will continue to apply under MGCQ.

The city will also implement the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew and require the use of quarantine passes.

“We know how virulent COVID-19 is and how a single infection can quickly spread. Let us always keep that in mind,” Labella posted on his Facebook page early this Tuesday morning, September 1.

“Let us all continue to observe health and safety protocols in order to protect our gains these past months. Let us always wear a mask and put on our face shield when in enclosed spaces like public transportation, frequently wash our hands, observe physical distancing, stay at home and go out only for work and essential tasks,” he added.

The Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) has decided to place the highly urbanized cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu under MGCQ starting September 1.

Labella shared the “good news” in an early morning Facebook post.

“The decision is a recognition of how much we’ve done together as a community to fight this pandemic. I am deeply grateful to all of you for your cooperation, help, and contribution,” he said.

Still, he said that “our fight against COVID-19 continues.”

“I pray that the Lord continues to guide us and that our beloved Sto. Nino continues to keep watch over us,” he added.