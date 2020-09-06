DOH-7: Cebu City’s active cases down to 335

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City’s active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are at 335 as of the September 5, 2020-data of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7).

DOH-7 reported only five additional infections in Cebu City for Saturday, with no new recovery and no additional fatalities.

The remaining active cases make up three percent of the city’s cumulative total confirmed cases which are now at 9,673.

The city, which has just been downgraded to the “less restrictive” modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) last September 1, logs a total of 8,670 individuals who got better from the illness and 658 persons who succumbed to the infection.

In the entire region, DOH-7 reported 72 new cases and 43 additional recoveries from COVID-19. The new cases are from Cebu province – 45, Bohol – 12, Negros Oriental – 8, Cebu City – 5, Mandaue City – 1, and Lapu-Lapu City – 1.

The additional recoveries, meanwhile, include 32 from Lapu-Lapu City, six from Mandaue City, and five from Cebu province.

Based on the DOH-7’s data, 1,917 persons remain to have the infection out of the 19,266 total confirmed cases in Central Visayas.

Data ‘gap’

Although the number of additional cases and recoveries reported by the health department now, more or less, coincide with the daily reporting of the local government units (LGUs), the gap between the DOH-7’s data particularly in the total number of cases and its status persists.

In Mandaue City, the city government has reported a total of 2,128 cases of which 1,834 have recovered, 102 have died, and 192 remain active. The city also reported one new case and seven recoveries on Saturday.

The figures differ from the 2,276 total number of cases reflected by the DOH-7 of which 345 remain active, 1,843 have recovered, and 88 have died.

The gap in the figures between the health department and the city existed even prior to the city’s delisting of several cases from its database due to the discovery of duplicate entries and validation of a different address.

The city of Talisay and the towns of Minglanilla and Consolacion, which have the highest number of total cumulative cases in Cebu province, also reported data that differed from that of the health department.

In Consolacion, the LGU reported a total of 493 cases of which 22 remain active while the DOH-7 tracker shows that the municipality has 501 cases with 24 active infections.

In Talisay City, DOH-7’s September 5-data shows that that the city has 884 total confirmed cases with 52 active infections and 91 deaths. The city’s September 4-data posted on Saturday evening, meanwhile, declares 882 total infections with 46 active cases, 742 recoveries, and 87 deaths.

The Municipality of Minglanilla, on the other hand, has reported a total of 495 COVID-19 cases of which 20 remain active, 450 have recovered and 25 passed away. The DOH-7’s data for the town, meanwhile, reflects 496 total cases with 21 active cases, 25 deaths, and 450 recoveries for the town. / dcb