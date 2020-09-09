Mandaue active cases at 181; recovery rate at 86%

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The number of active coronavirus disease cases in Mandaue City was down to 181 as of Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

The city on Tuesday reported three new COVID-19 infections and six new patients who have recovered from the illness.

Among the new cases are two community infections from Barangays Looc and Canduman and one non-community infection. Non-community infections are those that are inside establishments or institutions that have their own infection control protocols.

The recoveries, meanwhile, are all coming from the communities including two from Cabancalan, and one from Barangays Banilad, Ibabao, Subangdaku, and Umapad. The city now has a total of 1,848 recoveries or around 86 percent of its 2,145 total confirmed cases.

In its September 8-bulletin, the city’s count on the number of COVID-19 related deaths also hiked to 116 or seven deaths more than the 109 deaths reported on September 7.

The city has earlier clarified that the reporting of deaths is not done in real-time as the fatalities are only officially encoded once validated through the availability of death certificates.

DOH-7 Report

In the September 8 data of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), meanwhile, 291 active cases are still reflected on the tally under Mandaue City.

The DOH report reflects 2,291 total confirmed cases in the city with 1,889 recoveries and 111 deaths. / dcb