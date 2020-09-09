CV’s COVID-19 recovery rate hit 85 % — DOH

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There are now 16,509 patients, who were earlier diagnosed with COVID-19 in Central Visayas, who have recovered from the viral infection, regional health officials reported on Tuesday.

In its September 8, 2020-bulletin for the coronavirus disease, the Department of Health in Central Visayas logged 138 additional recoveries in the region, bringing the COVID-19 recovery rate to 85 percent out of its 19,398 total confirmed cases.

The bulk of the newly reported recoveries for Tuesday are from Cebu province. With 128 additional recoveries, the province’s total recoveries are now at 889, excluding the cases coming from the local government units of Talisay, Minglanilla, and Consolacion, which are logged separately as the three localities have the highest total number of infections in the province.

The other recoveries reported by DOH-7 on Tuesday include eight patients from Mandaue City and two others from Lapu-Lapu City.

Cebu City, which has the highest number of total confirmed cases, now has 8,697 recoveries leaving only 345 cases that remain active. The city also has a total of 606 deaths related to COVID-19.

DOH-7 also reported 41 new infections in the region. Eighteen of the new cases are from areas in Cebu province, 12 are from Cebu City, six are from Lapu-Lapu City, three from Mandaue City, and one from the provinces of Bohol and Siquijor.

According to the DOH-7 data, the new cases bring the remaining active infections in the region to 1,694 or only about 8 percent of the cumulative total of confirmed cases here.

Meanwhile, the health department also reported 29 additional deaths among the COVID-19 cases in Central Visayas. The bulk of the newly reported fatalities comprise of 27 individuals from Cebu province and two from Cebu City.

DOH-7, however, noted that the newly reported deaths did not result from an overnight spike in the fatalities. DOH-7 said these deaths occurred weeks ago but were only reported recently “due to more accurate data collection and validating efforts.” / dcb